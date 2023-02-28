The Basketball Tournament will return to West Virginia once again this summer.

Wheeling’s WesBanco Arena will serve as the host site of the 2023 TBT West Virginia regional, according to a release Tuesday on the tournament’s website. Best Virginia, the team led by WVU men’s basketball alumni, will serve as the region’s host.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Wheeling, WesBanco Arena, and Best Virginia to bring TBT back to West Virginia,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “West Virginia fans are among the best in the nation. We see it each summer with TBT and are excited to bring a regional back to their home turf again this summer.”

TBT is a $1 million winner-take-all basketball competition. Previously, Best Virginia has hosted a regional in Charleston for the past two summers. Last year, Best Virginia made its best TBT run by winning the West Virginia regional and advancing to the quarterfinals.

“I’m excited for TBT to come to Wheeling this summer,” said Best Virginia general manager and player John Flowers. “There are a lot of West Virginia fans that deserve to see us play and to be able to interact with some of their favorite former Mountaineers, and we think the opportunity in Wheeling will allow for more fans to do just that. We’re looking forward to a great turnout this summer.”

The 2023 TBT will mark the first time Wheeling serves as one of the eight regional host sites.

TBT games will be played in late July, with dates still to be announced. Tickets will go on sale April 1.