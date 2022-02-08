Bid to win golf bag carried by Mark Goetz for the Folds of Honor Foundation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is teaming up with the Folds of Honor Foundation to auction off the golf bag that fifth-year senior Mark Goetz carried in The 2021 Patriot All-America at The Wigwam Arizona this past December.

Each year, Folds of Honor identifies a fallen soldier from each invited player’s home or school to be honored during the event. Goetz carried a golf bag donated by PING embroidered with a fallen soldier’s name – Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Daniel L. Arnold.

Arnold, of Montrose, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard in New Milford, Pennsylvania. Arnold, 27, was killed Sept. 28, 2005, when his M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle was attacked by enemy forces using indirect fire in Ramadi, Iraq. Arnold is survived by his wife and his two sons. Both of his children are recipients of the Folds of Honor Scholarship.

Goetz, a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, competed against the best amateur golfers in the world in the invitation-only event. Goetz, who became WVU’s first NCAA individual qualifier and the first golfer in school history to earn All-America honors, was the stroke-play medalist out of 312 golfers at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club last year.