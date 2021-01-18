Big 12 announces rescheduled games for WVU men’s basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has made the following changes to the West Virginia University men’s basketball schedule.

The West Virginia at Baylor game, originally scheduled for Jan. 12, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. ET in Waco, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

West Virginia’s game at TCU, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, will move to Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Further schedule adjustments will be announced when available.