ARLINGTON, Texas — Football season in the Big 12 Conference will start and end at AT&T Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Commissioner Brett Yormark announced Wednesday that the conference has extended its agreement with AT&T Stadium, which will remain the host site for the league’s football title game through the 2030 season. The stadium also serves as host for Big 12 Football Media Days, the annual two-day event that serves as the conference’s unofficial kickoff to college football season.

The venue has also hosted the last eight Big 12 Conference title games.

“The Big 12 is thrilled to announce our Football Championship will be staying at AT&T Stadium through 2030,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 and AT&T Stadium both call the Metroplex home – through this extension, we will host our Football Championship at a world-class venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Dallas Cowboys organization.”

Yormark also promised “championship enhancements” are coming through the continuation of this partnership, including the addition of a live halftime show featuring a national recording artist. More details about the halftime show will be revealed next month, he said.

Additional enhancements will include an increase in premium seating, a larger focus on sponsorship activation and an expanded merchandise presence in the team store and throughout the venue.

“We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with the Big 12 Conference, and are honored to continue hosting the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “The games, fans and atmosphere have been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition of having the best teams in the Big 12 earn the right to play for the title in Arlington.”

The 2022 Big 12 Football Championship had the second-highest attendance of all conference title games with 69,335 spectators. No. 10 K-State defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28 in overtime.

Additionally, the 2022 championship game delivered more than 9 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched Big 12 Championship since 2018. Ratings were up 15% from 2021, peaking at 12.7 million viewers, the most of any conference championship across all networks.

Off the field, the 2022 Big 12 Football Championship debuted a variety of new in-game entertainment, broadcast and marketing enhancements, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti performed the National Anthem. Unified World Welterweight Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr. led the ceremonial coin toss while media personality Rachel DeMita served as the in-game host. Additionally, DJ Poizon Ivy provided in-game music. The Big 12 also partnered with streetwear fashion brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to introduce on-field co-branded Big 12 x BAPE marks.

AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and hosted both the 2009 and 2010 Big 12 Championship games. After a six-year absence, the contest was reinstated in 2017.

Tickets to this year’s title game will go on sale Aug. 12.