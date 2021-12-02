Big 12 Conference award winners announced: Stills, Frazier lead WVU on All-Conference Teams

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced its annual All-Big 12 Conference teams and individual awards, as voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.



Defensive lineman Dante Stills earned a spot on the first-team defense. He started all 12 games and finished with 32 tackles, including 25 solo stops, a team-leading six sacks and team-leading 13 tackles for loss. He also had six quarterback hurries, forced a fumble and had an interception.

Stills had four solo tackles, including two sacks, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Texas Tech. He also had four solo stops, a sack and two tackles for loss at TCU and four tackles, a sack and 1½ tackles for loss against Iowa State.

During his career, Stills has registered 107 tackles, including 67 solo stops, 41½ tackles for loss, 18 sacks and four forced fumbles. He is third on WVU’s career tackle for loss list and is No. 8 on the all-time sack list.

Sophomore Zach Frazier garnered second-team honors. He started all 12 games at center in 2021, after starting at guard in nine of 10 games as a true freshman last year. He played on all 841 offensive snaps in 2021 and on more than 1,400 snaps in his first two years. He was a three-time WVU Offensive Lineman of the Game (Virginia Tech, TCU, LIU) and finished with a team-high 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. He only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

Earning All-Big 12 honorable mention were Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL), Tyler Sumpter (P) and Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR).

West Virginia finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and 4-5 in the conference, finishing in a tie for fifth place.

The Mountaineers have qualified for their 39th bowl in school history, including 18th of the past 20 years since 2002 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.