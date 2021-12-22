Big 12 Conference updates game rescheduling policy

The Big 12 Conference updated its game rescheduling policy on Wednesday for both women’s and men’s basketball just over a week before the league slate is set to tip off.
The conference announced in a tweet that it will now “permit a ‘no contest’ in the event a team has less than six scholarship players and one countable coach available for a game.” Previously, the affected team would have been made to forfeit the contest.
In the event of a no-contest, Big 12 staff will attempt to reschedule the contest, while making “every effort” to prevent teams from playing three games in seven days in consecutive weeks.
West Virginia tips its final game of the non-conference slate off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday against Youngstown State. It begins its league schedule on Jan. 1 at Texas.