The Big 12 Championship is staying at Jerry World.

The league announced Wednesday that it has extended his agreement with the Dallas Cowboys to hold the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium through 2025. The league has held all of its football title games at the venue since it opened in 2009.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for another two years, and to continue holding our football championship in one of the world’s finest stadiums,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The climate-controlled environment along with nearby hotels and the Texas Live! entertainment district provide our guests a best-in-class football experience.”

AT&T Stadium hosted the Big 12 Football Championship shortly after it opened in 2009 and again in 2010. The league went away with its championship game for six seasons until bringing it back in 2017, and it has been in Arlington since.

“We have had an incredible partnership with the Big 12 Conference, so we are excited for the opportunity to host their football championship through 2025,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “There has been a lot of change in college sports, but one thing will always remain, and that is, the atmosphere of college football when the conference championship is on the line…we are grateful to play a part in that experience for players and fans alike.”