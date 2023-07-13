”Upset about the media poll”: Neal Brown releases steam at Big 12 Media Days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Big 12's preseason poll reached WVU coach Neal Brown during what was supposed to be a relaxing beach vacation. Thursday at Big 12 Football Media Days, he defended his team, and explained why it is capable of proving doubters wrong. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to Brown's comments and other news from the final day of the two-day event.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Football Media Days came to a close Thursday as Neal Brown and six other head coaches addressed reporters.

Brown admitted he’s “upset” that his Mountaineers were picked to finish last in the conference’s preseason media poll.

Here are some takeaways from comments made by other head coaches:

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield

Of the Big 12’s four newcomers, Cincinnati is the opponent most familiar to West Virginia.

The Mountaineers and Bearcats have squared off 20 times since 1921, meeting annually from 2005-2011. WVU is 16-3-1 all-time vs. Cincinnati.

New head coach Scott Satterfield will lead the Bearcats into a new era in the Big 12, and he admitted Thursday that it might take some time for his program to get up to speed in one critical area: recruiting.

“I think it will take time, there’s no question about it. But we’re also in a world, the football world where you don’t have a lot of time. You’ve got to be good now,” Satterfield said. “For us trying to get the best players we can get to come play for us and be a part of our program, that is the

challenge in itself. But we are excited about it and can’t wait to get this started.”

The Bearcats will play their first conference road game in Provo against BYU. That game will be played on a Friday night, making for a short week after hosting Oklahoma for their inaugural Big 12 contest.

They’re picked to finish next to last in the Big 12 preseason poll.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn

Like West Virginia, UCF is a geographic anomaly in the Big 12.

Just about every road trip the Mountaineers take for a conference game is a long one — some are more than 2,000 miles of travel round trip. That will also be the case for the Knights as members of the Big 12.

“As far as the prep before the game, it’s not going to be that big of a deal,” Malzahn said. “The big challenge will be if you play a night game and you get back and the sun is coming up, getting prepared for the next week. But that’s something we’ll adjust to.”

But, UCF’s position as Florida’s flagship school in the Big 12 could be advantageous from a recruiting and fan standpoint, he said.

The Knights are picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll, the highest preseason ranking among the league’s four newcomers.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman

Last season, the Wildcats were picked to finish fifth in the conference, but wound up winning their first league title since 2012 with a thrilling victory over TCU in the championship game.

K-State went on to lose to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, while the Horned Frogs ultimately advanced to the national championship.

The power struggle at the top of the Big 12 last season is proof of its parity, and is evidence that college football is in a “healthy” state currently, according to Klieman.

“I think that’s what college football is starting to become, as well. Recruiting is never ending. The transfer portal is never ending,” Klieman said. “So there’s so many players switching teams, so you’re always going to have increased parity.”

The reigning Big 12 title holders are projected to finish second this fall.

TTU head coach Joey McGuire

Speaking of the portal, there’s no doubt it has completely changed recruiting in college football.

McGuire, though, appears committed to a more traditional philosophy in that category.

The head coach of the Red Raiders said his team only added half a dozen incoming transfers during the offseason, and that the coaching staff wants to continue building the program’s foundation through prep recruiting.

“The transfer portal for us is more of a gap, filling gaps,” McGuire said. “We only took six guys this year because we want to build recruiting at the high school level.”

The Red Raiders finished fourth in the Big 12 last season, and finished above .500 against conference opponents. They’re picked to finish fourth again this season.

ISU head coach Matt Campbell

According to the Associated Press, Iowa State has acknowledged that 15 student-athletes across three sports, including football, are suspected of violating NCAA rules by betting on sports.

Campbell was asked Thursday to address the ongoing investigation into those allegations.

“That investigation is ongoing. Just continues to not really have a lot of clarity to it, but I think we’re getting closer to getting clarity,” Campbell said. “The appreciation that I have is they’ve kind of given me the opportunity to be removed from that process and just give me the results once the results come our way. I think what I would just say for any of our young men that either are or aren’t involved in this is it’s a great learning lesson. Part of what I love about teaching is you’re teaching 18 to 22 year old young men. There’s rules and regulations.”

Iowa State is picked to finish in at No. 10 in the conference this season.

OU head coach Brent Venables

A lot has been made of the joint departure by Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy shared his thoughts on the Bedlam rivalry, saying the Sooners will be the only party to blame when that series goes on hiatus.

Venables responded Thursday.

“Look, I’m not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State. I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games,” Venables said. “Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years, and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time. But whether or not we play them in the future, nobody is asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I’ll tell them what I think. I’d love to play the game. But we’re going to play the schedule that they put in front of us.”

The Sooners are picked to finish third entering their final football season in the Big 12.