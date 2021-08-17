Big 12: No make-up games due to COVID-19, team will forfeit game if thresholds aren’t met

The Big 12 has set its threshold policy for the 2021 athletics season, and things will be done a little differently this year.

The conference announced that if a team is forced to cancel a game because they can’t field enough student-athletes to compete, that team will forfeit and receive a loss on its record. The other squad will get a win.

If, by chance, neither team can field a full squad, the league will declare a “No Contest,” and an unbalanced tiebreaker will be utilized.

No make-up games will be scheduled.

🚨 Game Threshold Policy Announcement 🚨



"In the event a Conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete (for any reason) that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the Conference standings."



➡️ https://t.co/65p3Vcwjb9 pic.twitter.com/5u7504Girt — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 17, 2021

In 2020, West Virginia football’s clash with Oklahoma scheduled for Nov. 25 was postponed two weeks to Dec. 5 as the Sooners struggled to meet COVID-19 thresholds. The contest was ultimately canceled after the Mountaineers had its own “surge of positive COVID-19 cases” ahead of the second date.