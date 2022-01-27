Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll released

The West Virginia University baseball team has been picked to finish eighth in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday.

The Mountaineers tallied 20 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches.

Texas was voted as the unanimous favorite to win the league this spring. The Longhorns earned eight first-place votes and 64 total points, ahead of Oklahoma State, which was picked second with 52 points. The Cowboys also garnered one first-place vote.

From there, Texas Tech was picked to finish third with 49 points, while TCU (48) and Baylor (33) rounded out the league’s top five. Oklahoma was placed sixth with 25 points, while Kansas State (23), WVU (20) and Kansas (10) completed the poll.

Of note, West Virginia has finished higher than its preseason ranking five times in eight seasons in the Big 12. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the squad did not play any conference games in 2020.

Earlier in the week, senior outfielder Austin Davis and junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters were named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. WVU was one of four schools in the league to place multiple players on the squad.

The Mountaineers open the 2022 campaign on Friday, Feb. 18, against Central Michigan in Conway, South Carolina. The squad’s home opener is slated for Tuesday, March 1, against Canisius at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

2022 Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll

Texas (8) 64 points Oklahoma State (1) 52 Texas Tech 49 TCU 48 Baylor 33 Oklahoma 25 Kansas State 23 West Virginia 20 Kansas 10

(First-place votes in parentheses)