Big 12 reschedules two WVU women’s basketball games

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that two of West Virginia women’s basketball’s postponed games have been rescheduled.

The 19th-ranked Mountaineers will face Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 27, after the contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 2. WVU will then face Kansas State in Manhattan on Wednesday, Mar. 3, as that game was originally slated for Jan. 3.

West Virginia has already faced both of these teams once. WVU most recently squared off against Kansas at home on Wednesday, taking a 69-61 victory for the team’s 11th straight win. They faced Kansas State on Jan. 20, defeating the Wildcats 65-56.

The Mountaineers are next on the court on Sunday, Feb. 14 against Oklahoma.