MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced its women’s soccer schedule for the 2022 season. The league slate consists of nine regular-season matches for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad. Four of them will be played at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The Mountaineers open conference play with back-to-back road contests. They start things off at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22 before traveling to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 25.
West Virginia’s Big 12 home opener will be against Kansas on Friday, Sept. 30. It will then square off against TCU in Fort Worth on Thursday, Oct. 6 before coming back home for a pair of contests. Izzo-Brown and company will host Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Baylor a few days later on Oct. 16.
The final league road games will take place in the Sooner State. It’s first a trip to Stillwater on Thursday, Oct. 20 followed by a stop on Norman on the 23rd.
The regular-season finale brings the Kansas State Wildcats to town on Thursday, Oct. 27
The opening round of the Big 12 Conference Championship will be played on Sunday, Oct. 30. The semifinals are set for Nov. 3 with the championship match taking place on Nov. 6. For the second straight year, the Championship will return to the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
Here’s a full look at the Big 12 Conference women’s soccer schedule:
Thursday, September 22
K-State at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas at TCU
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Friday, September 23
Oklahoma at Baylor
Sunday, September 25
West Virginia at Iowa State
TCU at Kansas
Oklahoma State at K-State
Texas at Texas Tech
Thursday, September 29
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Friday, September 30
Baylor at Texas
Kansas at West Virginia
TCU at K-State
Sunday, October 2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Thursday, October 6
Kansas at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas Tech
K-State at Texas
West Virginia at TCU
Friday, October 7
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Sunday, October 9
K-State at Baylor
Iowa State at TCU
Kansas at Texas
Thursday, October 13
Baylor at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Kansas
Texas Tech at K-State
TCU at Oklahoma State
Texas at West Virginia
Sunday, October 16
Baylor at West Virginia
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at Kansas
Oklahoma at K-State
Thursday, October 20
Baylor at Texas Tech
Texas at Iowa State
TCU at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Friday, October 21
Kansas at K-State
Sunday, October 23
TCU at Baylor
West Virginia at Oklahoma
Texas at Oklahoma State
Thursday, October 27
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
K-State at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Texas
Texas Tech at TCU
Sunday, October 30
2022 Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals
Thursday, November 3
2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals
Sunday, November 6
2022 Big 12 Championship Match
Friday, November 11
NCAA Tournament Begins