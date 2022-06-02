MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced its women’s soccer schedule for the 2022 season. The league slate consists of nine regular-season matches for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad. Four of them will be played at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The Mountaineers open conference play with back-to-back road contests. They start things off at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22 before traveling to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 25.

West Virginia’s Big 12 home opener will be against Kansas on Friday, Sept. 30. It will then square off against TCU in Fort Worth on Thursday, Oct. 6 before coming back home for a pair of contests. Izzo-Brown and company will host Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Baylor a few days later on Oct. 16.

The final league road games will take place in the Sooner State. It’s first a trip to Stillwater on Thursday, Oct. 20 followed by a stop on Norman on the 23rd.



The regular-season finale brings the Kansas State Wildcats to town on Thursday, Oct. 27

The opening round of the Big 12 Conference Championship will be played on Sunday, Oct. 30. The semifinals are set for Nov. 3 with the championship match taking place on Nov. 6. For the second straight year, the Championship will return to the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Here’s a full look at the Big 12 Conference women’s soccer schedule:

Thursday, September 22

K-State at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech



Friday, September 23

Oklahoma at Baylor



Sunday, September 25

West Virginia at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma State at K-State

Texas at Texas Tech



Thursday, September 29

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State



Friday, September 30

Baylor at Texas

Kansas at West Virginia

TCU at K-State



Sunday, October 2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma



Thursday, October 6

Kansas at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas Tech

K-State at Texas

West Virginia at TCU



Friday, October 7

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma



Sunday, October 9

K-State at Baylor

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas at Texas



Thursday, October 13

Baylor at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas

Texas Tech at K-State

TCU at Oklahoma State

Texas at West Virginia



Sunday, October 16

Baylor at West Virginia

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Kansas

Oklahoma at K-State



Thursday, October 20

Baylor at Texas Tech

Texas at Iowa State

TCU at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Oklahoma State



Friday, October 21

Kansas at K-State



Sunday, October 23

TCU at Baylor

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Texas at Oklahoma State



Thursday, October 27

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

K-State at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Texas

Texas Tech at TCU



Sunday, October 30

2022 Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals



Thursday, November 3

2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals



Sunday, November 6

2022 Big 12 Championship Match



Friday, November 11

NCAA Tournament Begins