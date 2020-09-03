Big 12 unveils women’s soccer slate; WVU opens Sept. 11 at Iowa State

West Virginia women’s soccer’s 2020 season will officially begin on Sept. 11 in Ames, Iowa, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

All member teams will play a total of nine league matches weekly between Sept. 11 and Nov. 9, alternating between home and road sites each week. They are not permitted to play non-conference matches.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to play,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I’m very thankful the Big 12 felt their environment and ours preaches safety first. That is our springboard to play this nine-game schedule. Our goal is to win each game and get ourselves in a spot to play in a tournament.”

Here is the full 2020 slate for the Mountaineers, with kick times still to be announced:

Sept. 11 at Iowa State

Sept. 18 vs. Kansas State

Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 2 vs. Texas

Oct. 9 at Texas Tech

Oct. 16 vs. Baylor

Oct. 23 at Oklahoma

Oct. 30 vs. Kansas

Nov. 6 at TCU

WVU Athletics says that they are continuing to work with University, local and state authorities on the possibility of fan attendance at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season.