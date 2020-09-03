Big 12 unveils women’s soccer slate; WVU opens Sept. 11 at Iowa State

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia women’s soccer’s 2020 season will officially begin on Sept. 11 in Ames, Iowa, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

All member teams will play a total of nine league matches weekly between Sept. 11 and Nov. 9, alternating between home and road sites each week. They are not permitted to play non-conference matches.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to play,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I’m very thankful the Big 12 felt their environment and ours preaches safety first. That is our springboard to play this nine-game schedule. Our goal is to win each game and get ourselves in a spot to play in a tournament.”

Here is the full 2020 slate for the Mountaineers, with kick times still to be announced:

  • Sept. 11 at Iowa State
  • Sept. 18 vs. Kansas State
  • Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State
  • Oct. 2 vs. Texas
  • Oct. 9 at Texas Tech
  • Oct. 16 vs. Baylor
  • Oct. 23 at Oklahoma
  • Oct. 30 vs. Kansas
  • Nov. 6 at TCU

WVU Athletics says that they are continuing to work with University, local and state authorities on the possibility of fan attendance at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season.

