Big 12 Update: Where WVU can finish in standings, and WVU’s possible bowl

WVU needs a win Saturday night to become bowl eligible, and move up in the Big 12 standings.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) will play in one of two Big 12 night games on Saturday as part of the final week of the college football regular season.

The Mountaineers need a road win over Kansas (2-9, 1-7 Big 12) in the regular season finale in order to qualify for a bowl game.

WVU, which entered Saturday in seventh place in the conference standings, can finish as high as sixth in the Big 12. That was made possible by Baylor defeating Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, but can only happen if the Mountaineers beat the Jayhawks this evening.

Oklahoma State has already secured its spot in next week’s Big 12 title game. The other spot will go to either Baylor or Oklahoma, depending on tonight’s result in the Bedlam Series rivalry game. A win by OK State secures a spot in the conference title game for the Bears. But a win by the Sooners would give Big 12 fans a second dose of Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State.

With that said, WVU needs to take care of business Saturday night in order to claim bowl eligibility. If the Mountaineers can do that, here’s where the experts think they will be playing in the postseason.

WVU faces Kansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on FS1.