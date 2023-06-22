The art of stealing bases (and more) with Victor Scott II – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Earlier this spring, former WVU outfielder Victor Scott II reached a milestone in his career on a warm Florida morning in Jupiter when his phone buzzed.

Scott II, now an outfielder in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, received a text message that he was invited to the big-league portion of spring training along with the top players in the organization.

It wasn’t the phone call that many players envision when their dreams finally come true, but it was the next best thing.

“It was kind of like a tingly feeling almost,” Scott said on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano. “[It was] surreal because [I was] once just a college kid playing centerfield on the West Virginia logo. I’m not going to say it wasn’t the real deal back then, but this was a really real deal.”

Like anyone would be, Scott was starstruck when he found himself in the dugout among the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolen Arenado, and Lars Nootbaar, fresh off his World Baseball Classic stardom. But Scott found the most value in his conversations with another former MVP.

“One person who I always picked the brain of was (Cardinals assistant coach) Willie McGee,” he said. “He stood on the top step when the Cardinals were on defense, and I would stand right next to him and just sit there and talk to him for, like, the whole game. I’m pretty sure he probably got tired of me at one point because I was always asking him questions. Of course, he was a great player and played the same position as I [do]. He switch-hit, so a lot of attributes I have in my game, he had in his game.”

McGee was a four-time all-star in the outfield and also won the 1982 World Series with the Cardinals. He earned three Gold Glove Awards during his career and won and the NL MVP in 1985.

“We talked a lot about tee work too,” Scott said. “He was real religious to the tee, and I am religious to the tee…We talked a lot about that, a lot about [the] outfield, [how to] read swings, which is big in today’s game. Picking his brain about that stuff was definitely cool, and it’s helping me now.”

Scott currently has more stolen bases (48) for the Peoria Chiefs than any other professional baseball player in the country. He is hitting .289 with a Single-A Midwest League-high eight triples. His 72 total hits are good for second-most in the league.

At this rate, Scott will report to many more spring trainings. Now that he has the experience, and the star-fever has vanished, he knows how to utilize his preseason time in Jupiter, Florida.

“They bring you up there for a reason, which is to showcase your abilities to the rest of the organization. Once you have that opportunity, [you] can’t thank anyone more than God. It’s definitely a great opportunity to have, [whether] you do good or you don’t, it’s just a great opportunity to be in front of the big-league staff, and [to] get your face familiarized.”