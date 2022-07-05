Trey Braithwaite fires a pitch across the plate en route to his eighth save of the season for WVU baseball against K-State. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The Navy man was an All-American for the Mountaineers, but now he’s throwing fireworks for the Black Bears on July 4.

Trey Braithwaite has continued his strong stretch of form in 2022 at the MLB Draft League, most recently closing out an 8-4 win for the West Virginia Black Bears over the Frederick Keys on Monday. He threw one inning, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters to seal the win.

However, the most impressive part of his performance didn’t make the box score. According to the Twitter account MLB Draft League Data, Braithwaite threw the fastest pitch in the league on Independence Day, clocking in at 99.4 miles per hour. That was also the highest-velocity pitch thrown in the league this season.

Braithwaite has been a regular on the Draft League’s daily velocity lists, regularly toughing the high-90s. He has a 0-0 record with a 2.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP, while sitting third in the league with 19 strikeouts per nine innings.

All four of WVU’s hurlers on the Black Bears boast an ERA under 4.00. Zach Ottinger, who recently transferred away from the Mountaineers, leads the Black Bears with 10 appearances, throwing 11.2 innings in that span and posting a 3.09 ERA. Chase Smith has pitched eight times for the Black Bears, earning a win earlier in the season and earning a 3.60 ERA. Zach Bravo has appeared in five games for West Virginia and started two, logging a 3.00 ERA with 12 innings pitched.

The MLB Draft League began play in 2021 as a showcase league for college prospects aiming to improve their draft stock. The six-team league plays an 80-game regular season that runs from June through September.