West Virginia didn’t make the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, but the bear is still getting his paws on the Big Dance.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announced Wednesday that WVU coach Bob Huggins will act as a guest studio analyst during the championship’s second round on March 19 and 20. Huggins will join a panel of Nabil Karim, Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman as they break down all the games on TBS, CBS, TNT and TruTV.

The WVU great is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament. Across his career at Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia that spans four decades, his teams have made 25 trips to the NCAA Tournament. They’ve made two trips to the Final Four, while he’s compiled a 34-25 record in the NCAA Tournament.

Frank Martin also joins the panel for Thursday and Friday’s games as a veteran coach of the NCAA Tournament. He made the tournament four out of his five seasons at Kansas State, then at South Carolina, he led 7-seed South Carolina to the Final Four.

First round action tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.