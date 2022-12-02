For the third consecutive season, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced on Friday.

Brewster earned a spot on the third team and is the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an All-America accolade after she garnered All-America nods in 2020-21 and 2021. Of the 46 players honored this year, Brewster is one of just two student-athletes to earn the third All-America distinctions of their careers.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster earned her fourth career accolade on the All-Midwest Region Team earlier this week. During her career, she started every match for which she was available and led the team with 9,249 career minutes. Brewster made her 96th career start in West Virginia’s regular-season finale on Oct. 27, setting a new program record for career starts. She finished her career with 101 starts.



The three-time co-captain netted a trio of goals and an assist in 2022, with all three goals credited as game-winners and her assist coming on a game-winning goal in the final match of the regular season. Most notably, Brewster scored the game-winning goal in WVU’s Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6, to help West Virginia claim its fifth Big 12 Tournament title.



Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season earlier this year, and she is a five-time All-Big 12 honoree.

With the honor, WVU has now totaled 60 All-America honors all-time. Brewster is the first Mountaineer to secure accolades in three consecutive seasons since Kadeisha Buchanan (2013-14-15-16).

The Mountaineers completed their 27th season of competition with an overall record of 11-5-7, including a 4-1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play. West Virginia secured its 18th conference title after winning the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, marking its 10th Big 12 title all time. WVU earned the Big 12’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the second round in its 22nd tournament appearance. Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown led the squad to its 23rd consecutive season with 10 wins or more, as she has never had a losing season as the program’s only head coach.

