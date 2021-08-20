Brewster garners second-straight MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List honor

Senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2021 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches this week.

Brewster lands on the list for the second consecutive year after leading the Mountaineers to a 10-3-1 record last season.

Fresh off her Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year nod in 2020, the North Canton, Ohio, native becomes the fifth player in program history to be named to the prestigious list in consecutive seasons. Brewster is the 14th different Mountaineer to be named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List, while WVU has had 22 total selections on the list, including nine semifinalists, since 2003.

With the latest recognition, at least one Mountaineer has been named to the award’s watch list in each of the last 11 seasons, including 2016 Hermann Trophy winner Kadeisha Buchanan. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.

A co-captain for WVU for the past two seasons, Brewster started all 14 matches for the Mountaineers in 2020-21 and played in all 1,300 minutes of total game action to lead the team in minutes played.

The 2020 All-Big 12 First Team selection also accumulated four points (1G, 2A), converting her only penalty kick opportunity of the 2020-21 campaign to lift the Mountaineers to a 2-1 win over Texas on Oct. 2.

The anchor of the WVU back line also enjoys success off the pitch, as she was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team in 2020-21, as well as the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for the past two seasons.

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy at the end of the season based on voting by Division I coaches. From those candidates, three finalists will be determined for the coveted award.

