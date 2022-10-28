MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU center-back Jordan Brewster has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after ending her career at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium with a clean sheet and an assist.

The senior from Canton, Ohio helped give the Mountaineers the edge over Kansas State on Thursday night with her backline. WVU held the Wildcats to just one shot on goal to earn its seventh clean sheet of the season.

On the other end, Brewster gave WVU the lift it needed when she found Julianne Vallerand on a free kick for the game-winning goal.

Brewster set a program record with the win when she started her 96th game, the most in Mountaineer history.

Brewster is no stranger to conference honors. In fact, this is her second Defensive Player of the Week nod of the season after she earned the notion in September. She has earned the nod five times in her career.

West Virginia next takes the pitch on Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals. The Mountaineers kick off against Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.