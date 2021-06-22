Briana Lynch unanimously selected to All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Countdown to the 4th of July

Briana Lynch is looking to follow up her fabulous 2020-21 with a strong fifth-year campaign, and the Big 12’s coaches thing she is poised to make it happen.

The senior middle blocker was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team one of eight unanimous selections on the 15-player team. This is Lynch’s second straight selection to the preseason team.

Lynch’s honor comes on the heels of her All-Big 12 First Team senior season. The native of Johns Creek, Georgia finished her fourth year at West Virginia with a .363 hitting efficiency (The 52nd-highest rate in the nation) with 223 kills and just 41 errors on 502 attacks in 86 sets.

She also lived up to her position’s name by leading WVU’s defense with 1.06 blocks per set, with 10 block solos and 81 assists.

Lynch put up similar numbers in her 2019-20 junior campaign en route to earning an All-Big 12 Second Team nod and the team’s Offensive MVP award.

Logan Eggleston of Texas, another unanimous preseason team selection, was picked as the Preseason Player of the Year, also unanimously.

WVU finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-11 record, including 8-8 in the Big 12. The Mountaineers embark on their 2021 Big 12 slate at home on Sept. 24 against Oklahoma.

Here are the Big 12’s full preseason volleyball awards:

Preseason Player of the Year: Logan Eggleston, Texas, OH, Sr.#

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Caroline Bien, Kansas, OH

Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown Yossiana Pressley, Baylor#^ OH 6-0 Gr. Cypress, Texas Avery Skinner, Baylor# OH 6-1 Gr. Katy, Texas Candelaria Herrera, Iowa State* MB 6-1 Sr. San Juan, Argentina Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State^ RS/OH 6-1 Sr. Richmond, Minnesota Caroline Crawford, Kansas^ MB 6-3 So. Lansing, Kan. Jenny Mosser, Kansas^ OH 5-11 Gr. Lakeville, Minn. Aliyah Carter, Kansas State#^ OH 5-9 So. Dubuque, Iowa Julia Adams, TCU* OH 6-3 Jr. Plano, Texas Brionne Butler, Texas#^ MB 6-4 Jr. Kendleton, Texas Logan Eggleston, Texas#^ OH 6-2 Sr. Brentwood, Tennessee Skylar Fields, Texas#^ OH 6-2 So. Missouri City, Texas Jhenna Gabriel, Texas^ S 5-8 Jr. Honolulu, Hawaii Asjia O’Neal, Texas#^ MB 6-3 Jr. Southlake, Texas Samantha Sanders, Texas Tech* OH 6-2 Sr. Waco, Texas Briana Lynch, West Virginia#^ MB 6-2 Sr. Johns Creek, Georgia

A tie created an extra position on the team.

# – unanimous selection

^ – 2020-21 All-Big 12 First Team

*- 2020-21 All-Big 12 Second Team