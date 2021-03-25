Broussard leaves WVU women’s soccer, will join Washington State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another Mountaineer is transferring, this time away from WVU women’s soccer.

Sophomore forward Enzi Broussard announced Wednesday on social media that she is transferring from West Virginia and will continue her collegiate career at Washington State:

Broussard scored two goals during West Virginia’s 2020 fall campaign, both coming in a win against Kansas State. She also assisted two goals in a victory over Kansas.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and the Mountaineers have begun their spring season, and will host No. 5 Duke Saturday at 3 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.