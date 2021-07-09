Brown announces staff addition

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that David Faulkner has joined the Mountaineer coaching staff as the special assistant to the head coach.

“I want to welcome, David, his wife, Christie, and his family to Mountaineer Football,” Brown said. “I have known David for many years as a successful and championship-level coach in the high school ranks. He brings years of experience and will be a valuable member of our football program.”

Faulkner comes to West Virginia after serving as the offensive coordinator at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, in early 2021. Prior to that, he was the director of player personnel and high school relations at Troy University for two years (2019-21).

He joined the Troy staff following seven years as the head coach at Enterprise High School, where he led the Wildcats to four playoff appearances at the highest level of Alabama high school football. Faulkner was named the Alabama 7A Coach of the Year following a 10-2 run in 2016.

Prior to taking over at Enterprise, Faulkner led Fairhope (Ala.) High School to a 28-9 record over three seasons culminating with an 10-3 record in 2011. The Pirates made three straight postseason appearances and won four playoff games. Fairhope had won just three playoff games over the previous 20 years combined.

Fairhope set a school record for points in 2011, and Faulkner guided the Pirates to a No. 4 ranking in the Alabama 6A polls during his first season in 2009.

He spent two seasons (2007-08) as the offensive coordinator at Foley (Ala.) High School under current Alabama assistant to the head coach Todd Watson. The Lions posted a combined 22-3 record and won a region title during his tenure.

Faulkner preceded his stint at Foley with four seasons (2003-06) at powerhouse Hoover (Ala.) High School where he spent one season coaching the defensive backs before coaching the quarterbacks coach and play caller for one year before taking over as the offensive coordinator for the final two years. The Buccaneers won three Alabama 6A state titles and played in the championship game all four seasons. He, and current Mountaineer assistant head coach/offensive line coach Matt Moore, worked together during the 2003-04 seasons.

Faulkner began his coaching career at Clarke County (Ala.) High School (1998-99) in Grove Hill. After two seasons, he moved to the newly formed Alma Bryant (Ala.) High School, where he served as offensive coordinator (2000) and eventually head coach for one season (2001).

Faulkner spent one season at Prattville in 2002, helping the Lions to a 12-2 record and a spot in the semifinals.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy in physical education in 1996. Faulkner is married to the former Christie Garrett and the couple has three children, Garrett, Grayson and Caroline.