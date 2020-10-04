Brown bests Aranda in rematch of 2017 Troy vs. LSU upset

When Neal Brown and Dave Aranda coached against each other in September 2017, the result was one of that season’s biggest upsets in college football. Brown’s Troy shocked nationally ranked LSU, where Aranda served as defensive coordinator, 24-21.

Saturday’s rematch between the two coaches led to another thriller, and another victory for Brown.

After losing a lead in the final two minutes of regulation, West Virginia prevailed 27-21 in double overtime, thanks to a key interception by safety Tykee Smith and a walk-off touchdown by running back Leddie Brown.

Coach Brown said the Mountaineers were resilient in the way they overcame mistakes to win. It’s clear WVU still has a long way to go this season, he said, but it still found a way to improve to 2-1.

“We figured out a way to get into the end zone, and I thought we played well in the overtimes. I thought, for whatever reason, we kind of relaxed and just played,” Brown said. “There’s a lot that we’ve got to clean up offensively, we’ve got plenty of time to do it, but gritty win overall.”

By earning his first win over Baylor as the leader of the Mountaineers, Brown also handed Aranda his first loss in his first season as the head coach of the Bears. Baylor beat Kansas last week to open its season after having multiple games wiped off the schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.

West Virginia has now won four of its last five meetings with Baylor and is 6-3 all time in the series, which began in 2012.

WVU now enters an open week. It will host Kansas Oct. 17.