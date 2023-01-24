MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second straight year, the West Virginia football program enters the offseason with a different coach in charge of the offense.

Last winter, it was Graham Harrell operating as the team’s new offensive coordinator. But Harrell left Morgantown after one season, creating an open position on the staff.

Four weeks later, West Virginia announced Chad Scott would be the team’s next OC. Scott, WVU’s run game coordinator and running backs coach in 2022, had previously been co-offensive coordinator with the Mountaineers. But he has never been fully in charge of the offense, as he is now.

“It’s a promotion he earned,” Brown said of Scott on Monday.

Since the announcement of Scott’s promotion, Brown has filled out the rest of his offensive coaching staff. With positional duties assigned, it leaves just one key box unchecked heading into spring: offensive play-calling duties.

“As far as play-calling, we’re kind of going get to that,” said Brown “We’re going to kind of maneuver through that as we go through the spring.”

Based on Brown’s comments Monday, he and Scott appear to be the two candidates to call plays for the offense this fall. Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan will have input in the offense but is not a candidate to call plays, according to WVU’s fifth-year head coach.

Brown had that responsibility during his first three years with the Mountaineers. Scott hasn’t called plays yet, but will get an opportunity to do so this offseason.

“Chad’s going to gain experience in the spring, and it’s something that we’re going to evaluate post-spring of kind of where we’re at,” said Brown. “It’s kind of a wait-and-see. I want to give Chad some opportunities in our spring scrimmages to see how he does.”

Reagan’s input into the offense is likely tied to the fact that West Virginia will have another quarterback battle this offseason. Garrett Greene rounded out last season as the starter, though freshman Nicco Marchiol did help lead WVU to victory in the regular season finale.

The style of the offense the Mountaineers run will differ, at least slightly, depending on which quarterback is behind center.

West Virginia is currently in the midst of its winter conditioning and lifting schedule. The Mountaineers will begin spring practices in March, and then play the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game the following month. That will give Scott close to four months from the time of his promotion to kickoff at the spring game to get a grasp on what the offense will look like, and reps at calling plays.

Brown, a veteran coach and play-caller, believes he’ll have a good sense of whether or not Scott is comfortable in a play-calling role. Ultimately, though, Brown believes Scott will know that answer first.

“He’ll be able to tell me as much as I’ll be able to tell him,” said Brown.

The Danville, Kentucky native admitted that he got more involved with the offense at the end of last season, prior to the departure of Harrell. He added that he will once again be heavily involved in the offense this offseason, especially early on during the transition phase between coordinators.

This spring will help decide on-field playing time and position battles between players. It will also go a long way in determining which coach will be in WVU’s quarterback’s ear when the first play of the season is sent in at State College.