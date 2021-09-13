Brown on backup QB Greene: “I think he can help us.”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — He could be West Virginia’s quarterback of the future, and he put on a show in Saturday’s 66-0 win over Long Island.

Backup quarterback Garrett Greene made his third career appearance for the Mountaineers in that game, reliving starter Jarret Doege for spells in the first and second halves. The redshirt freshman’s passing numbers were solid — 4-7 for 57 yards — but it’s the rushing stats that popped.

Greene logged a team-best 98 yards on the ground on 14 carries, and scored both of his touchdowns with his legs.

“He’s fun to watch,” Brown said. “He’s got some juice about him.”

Brown said Greene “made some plays,” but he didn’t always execute the offense as designed. The head coach noted that Greene’s first two drives were scripted, but the quarterback tended to improvise instead.

“I thought he did a good job creating some plays. Some of those didn’t need to be created. He could have thrown them in rhythm,” Brown said. “But he did, he showed some growth. There’s some things that he probably didn’t do a good job of, but everything he did was full throttle, and that’s one of the reasons we are excited about him.”

But did Greene do enough to convince Brown that he deserves more playing time? Maybe.

“You know, we’ll go back and evaluate the film, and if his play here and his play as we go through the week warrants that he gets the opportunity in situations, then yes, we will use him,” Brown said. “I think he can help us.”

Doege was West Virginia’s top passer Saturday, going 14-22 for 259 yards and three scores. Freshman Will Crowder also completed two throws for 28 yards.

West Virginia returns to action Saturday when it hosts former Big East foe Virginia Tech at noon.