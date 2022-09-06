Head coach "waiting" for more information on several players, discusses contingency plan in secondary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When WVU coach Neal Brown provided an injury update Tuesday during his weekly media session, he admitted he’s unsure about the status of a key starter ahead of the conference opener against Kansas.

That player is cornerback Charles Woods, a preseason All-Big 12 honoree who was knocked out of the 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first half with an injury.

On Tuesday, Brown said he’s “waiting on some guys,” including Woods.

“Obviously, Charles Woods got hurt in the game. I don’t really have an update on him right now,” Brown said.

Cornerback Charles Woods drops into coverage during a 2022 fall camp practice. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The Mountaineers already know they’ll be thin in the secondary for at least one half, regardless of Woods’ status. Redshirt senior defensive back Wesley McCormick was ejected from the Pitt game for targeting, and will be forced to miss the first half of the team’s next contest.

Should both players be unavailable for any period of time Saturday, others will have to step up, Brown said.

“We’ll just have to get some other guys ready,” Brown said. “That’s the thing about injuries — or, if you’re talking about targeting — one person’s bad luck is an opportunity for others. We do feel like we have more athleticism in that room with guys we can play.”

The head coach noted that several players could step in at cornerback, including redshirt senior Malachi Ruffin. True freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad made an appearance against Pitt, while fellow freshman Jacolby Spells and redshirt freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp are also in the mix, according to Brown.

Woods is still listed as the starting right cornerback on the team’s Week 2 depth chart, which was published Monday. Wilson-Lamp and Bin-Wahad are listed as his backups.

WVU wide receiver Kaden Prather (left) and defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp fight for positioning on a pass down the sideline during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 23, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker)

On offense, Brown said lineman Jordan White is “moving around,” and has been upgraded to probable for the Big 12 opener. White is slated to start at right guard, with Doug Nester set to start at right tackle, just as they did against the Panthers.

Additionally, the head coach noted that redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Thornton needs at least one more week before he can return to action. Thornton has made 22 career appearances for the Old Gold and Blue and saw extensive time on special teams last season.

The Mountaineers open their league schedule Saturday at 6 p.m. against Kansas.