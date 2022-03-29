MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on his team’s ongoing quarterback competition after Tuesday’s practice, which was the fourth of the spring.

Brown noted that those quarterbacks have been “up and down” so far this spring, which was expected with a trio of young signal callers. So far, though, redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has been the top performer at the position.

“Garrett’s the oldest, and he’s probably been the most consistent,” Brown said. “He probably hasn’t had as many highs or as many lows as the other two.”

The fourth-year head coach added that incoming freshman Nicco Marchiol, a four-star signee who enrolled early to participate in spring practices, has shown some flashes. Brown said he had a strong day Thursday during the team’s second practice, but didn’t perform as well Saturday.

“He kind of had his ‘welcome to college football’ moments on Saturday, where it got loud in there and the defense started making some plays. Gotta remember, he’s a high school senior, too, and so, I thought he bounced back and did a better job today,” Brown said.

The third name in the competition is redshirt freshman Will Crowder, who made one appearance for WVU last fall. Brown said he has been “up and down as well.”

Brown noted earlier this month that his coaching staff wants to use the spring to develop the quarterbacks on the roster. Then, the staff will determine if it needs to reinforce the position by bringing in a capable starter via the transfer portal.

It’ll take at least 10 total spring practices before Brown will begin to make evaluations on each player’s progress.

“What you wanna do is you wanna get probably into the double digit practices before you really have a feel for what they’re doing,” Brown said.

Among the three quarterbacks, Greene is the one who possesses the most collegiate playing experience. The dual threat athlete appeared in 11 games last season, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 27.8 yards per game.

Former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege, who had served as the team’s starter since the end of the 2019 season, transferred to Western Kentucky at the beginning of the offseason.

WVU will play its annual Gold-Blue Game April 23.