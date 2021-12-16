Bryce Ford-Wheaton confirms return to WVU football

WVU is getting its second-leading receiver back for another season

Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) celebrating his first of two touchdowns with teammate Sean Ryan (10) (Photo: Jamie Green)

Neal Brown is bringing back one of his top pass-catchers for the 2022 season.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton confirmed in a tweet on Thursday that he will return for his redshirt senior season helping bring the Mountaineers to their second straight bowl appearance.

The tweet was simple — “2022, let’s run it back,” Ford-Wheaton wrote, with a graphic that said “I’m back.”

Ford-Wheaton was the team’s second-leading receiver in the 2021 regular season, grabbing 40 passes for 560 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He missed the season finale against Kansas after leaving the team’s Texas victory early with an injury.

The redshirt junior has made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers, amassing 79 catches for 1,177 yards and eight scores.

