MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most prolific WVU men’s soccer goal scorers of the last decade will return for his junior season with the Mountaineers.

A team source confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation that forward Marcus Caldeira will suit up for head coach Dan Stratford’s side in 2024. The player also hinted in an Instagram post over the weekend that he was planning to return to the University City.

In December, Minnesota United used the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to select Caldeira, making him the highest draft pick in WVU men’s soccer history. Two of his teammates, Yutaro Tsukada and Jackson Lee, were also chosen in the first round, making WVU the only program to produce three first-round picks in this draft cycle.

Because of new rules for the MLS SuperDraft, Caldeira, who had just completed his sophomore season at age 19, had a decision to make: he could either go pro immediately, or return to the collegiate ranks for up to two more seasons while Minnesota retained his rights.

His return to WVU is extremely significant for a college soccer program on the rise. Caldeira tallied 12 goals during West Virginia’s historic 2023 season, tying for the team lead on the year with Tsukada. The two roommates became one of the most decorated attacking tandems in the 63-year history of WVU men’s soccer, and each tallied the most goals by an individual Mountaineer since Andy Bevin registered 13 goals in 2014.

Caldeira’s sensational sophomore season earned him a place on the All-Sun Belt First Team. He also became the seventh First-Team All-American in program history, and the first to achieve that status since 2006.

He scored goals in each of West Virginia’s first seven games in 2023. His brightest moment came during the squad’s 5-2 upset win over then-No. 1 Marshall when he notched the first hat trick by a Mountaineer in nine seasons.

Caldeira also recorded three assists on the year, including one in the postseason during West Virginia’s historic run to the College Cup semifinals.

Caldeira and Tsukada combined to score 24 goals and register 12 assists. Their goal contributions fueled the Mountaineers as they collected 17 victories, a single-season program record.

WVU men’s soccer also announced Tuesday that transfer midfielder Ethan Dekel Daks has joined the program. Dekel Daks, a former South Carolina Gamecock, earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt First Team last season.