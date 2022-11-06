LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex.

Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers (7-6-4) through to the semifinals. It also extended WVU’s unbeaten streak to eight matches.

A defensive-minded first half featured just five total shots. The No. 5-seed Chanticleers (5-5-6) hit the cross bar on a shot from distance in the 26th minute, while West Virginia’s best chance came off the foot of fifth-year senior forward Adam Burchell, who sent a hard shot wide.

The two squads remained scoreless after 45 minutes.

In the second half, junior forward Yutaro Tsukada recorded a pair of shots, including a near-goal in the 66th minute. That led to Caldeira’s tally in the 70th. The threat began when Burchell charged into the offensive zone and found Caldeira, who finished with his left foot.

The goal marked the Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, native’s fifth of the year, including his third game-winner.

WVU needed to make a final stand in the 84th minute. Luckily, junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee was there to make a diving save to keep the Mountaineers in front, the last of his three saves on the day.

West Virginia finished with a 10-7 edge in shots, including 7-5 in the second half. Tsukada had three shots to lead the team, while Caldeira and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers each had two.

With the win, the Mountaineers moved to 4-1-2 all-time against Coastal. The squad also improved to 20-17-3 in program history in conference tournament action.

Additionally, the win gave coach Dan Stratford his first conference tournament victory in his head-coaching tenure at WVU.

Up next, West Virginia advances to the Sun Belt Semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Lexington. The Mountaineers will battle the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between No. 1 Kentucky and No. 8 South Carolina.