MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Calvin Magee, an assistant football coach at Jacksonville State who spent seven years at West Virginia, passed away on Friday at age 59.

A report from The Anniston Star in Alabama on Tuesday stated that Magee suffered a “serious” heart attack and was being treated at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Rose and his three children.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family — wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother.”

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Magee played four seasons at Southern University as an All-American tight end before embarking on a three-year NFL career from 1985-88. He entered the coaching ranks as the offensive coordinator at Tampa Catholic High School in 1990, then made the jump to college football in 1996 as USF’s tight ends coach.

In 2001, Magee joined Rodriguez’s staff at West Virginia as running backs coach, and eventually rose to help run the Mountaineer offense in 2005. He helped WVU through some of its most exciting seasons, leading the famed offense led by quarterback Pat White through its dominance of the BIG EAST Conference in the mid-2000s. He was named the AFCA’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 after WVU won the BIG EAST with an 11-2 record.

Magee made the move to Michigan with Rodriguez in 2008, then went on to have stints at Pitt, Arizona, New Mexico, Ole Miss and Duke.

When Rodriguez took the head coach job at Jacksonville State in November 2021, Magee was included on his staff as an associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rose and his wonderful family, our football staff and student-athletes and the countless people that he has impacted over his playing and coaching career.”