The St. Louis Cardinals have taken WVU’s first position player this year.

Victor Scott II became the second Mountaineer selected in the 2022 MLB Draft after the Cardinals took the center-fielder with the 157th overall pick in the fifth round. He follows pitcher Jacob Watters, who was selected by Oakland in the fourth round.

Scott started all 55 games for WVU in centerfield, mostly holding the third spot in the Mountaineers’ batting order. He finished the season with a .278 batting average and an .851 OPS. He had a career game against Canisius in March, blasting two home runs and logging seven RBIs as the Mountaineers routed the Golden Griffins.

The junior etched his name in WVU’s record books in 2022 when he stole a program-record 38 bases during the season. He led the team as it swiped 156 total bags, the most in team history.

If Scott decides to go pro, he ends his career with a .254 batting average and a .787 OPS with 11 home runs and and 62 steals.