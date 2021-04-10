Carrigan set to transfer to WVU

Dimon Carrigan, who played the last two years at Florida International, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Carrigan, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Boston, will be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining. Last season, he started 21 of 24 games, averaging 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Carrigan had a team-leading 60 blocked shots, ranking second in Conference USA behind Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey (3.1 bpg) with 2.5 blocks per game.

“Obviously, Dimon can block shots, which was an area that we were lacking in last year” Huggins said. “Our plan is to play pressure defense, and with that, you need a shot blocker. We think we signed the best available out there.”

This past season, he had career highs of 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks against UTSA. Carrigan also posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against North Florida. He matched his career high with six blocks against Western Kentucky in the final game of the season. For the season, he shot 62.3 percent from the field, while averaging 19.4 minutes per game.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Carrigan came off the bench in 30 games for the Panthers. He averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. Carrigan shot 50.6 percent from the field and posted 1.3 blocks per appearance. He recorded a season-best 10 points twice at Kennesaw State and against Florida Memorial.

Carrigan played his sophomore year at Odessa Community College. He averaged 4.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. His blocked shot-per-game average was good enough for a share of eighth in the nation among all NJCAA Division I players.

He began in junior college career at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. Carrigan averaged 19.6 points, 17.9 rebounds and 7.3 blocked shots per game in 14 games. His blocks-per-game average was ranked second in the nation. Carrigan posted 44 points, 24 rebounds and 11 blocks against Quincy College. He had 20 points, 16 rebounds and 17 blocks against Massachusetts Bay Community College.

Carrigan played his high school basketball at Cambridge Rindge & Latin, where he averaged 12.8 points, 14.1 rebounds and 5.5 blocks as a senior. He was considered the best shot blocker in the nation coming out of high school. Carrigan was named the 2017 Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Mr. Basketball and to the 2017 USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball First Team.