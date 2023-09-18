MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced redshirt senior cornerback Montre Miller will be out the rest of this season due to injury.

“He’s going to have surgery. He’ll miss the remainder of the year,” Brown said Monday.

Miller did not appear in the first three games of the season. He sustained an undisclosed injury in the preseason.

Brown noted last week there was a decision to be made regarding Miller moving forward. It appears that the decision ultimately settled on was for Miller to undergo an operation.

Miller, in his final year of eligibility this season, will now look to extend his collegiate career.

“He’s going to have to seek an appeal, we’ll have to seek a waiver,” said Brown. “I think he’s got a good case, but those things go to committee, so it’s hard to tell.”

Miller transferred to WVU this offseason after playing five seasons at Kent State. He enrolled at WVU in January.

The Blythewood, South Carolina native was one of seven Mountaineers named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 list back in July.