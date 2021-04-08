CBS Sports ranks Brown among top 10 college football coaches under age 45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football head coach Neal Brown ranks among the top 10 young coaches in college football, according to CBS Sports.

Brown is No. 10 on this list, which ranks college coaches under age 45 entering the 2021 season.

In his first two seasons at WVU, Brown, who is 41, has amassed an 11-11 overall record and led West Virginia to a Liberty Bowl triumph in 2020. He previously enjoyed a successful stint at Troy before taking over the program at WVU in 2019.

Currently, the Big 12 is a hotbed for talented young coaches, and two of Brown’s rivals in the conference also made this list. Oklahoma’s 37-year-old Lincoln Riley tops the ranking, while Iowa State’s 41-year-old Matt Campbell is No. 4.

Riley is 45-8 in four seasons with the Sooners, while Campbell is 35-28 through five years with the Cyclones. The two head coaches squared off in the 2020 Big 12 Championship, with Riley and the Sooners prevailing to earn their sixth consecutive Big 12 title.