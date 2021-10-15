Ceili McCabe earns first place finish

The West Virginia University cross country team closed out its regular season at the Nuttycombe Invitational, in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday, Oct. 15.  

Junior Ceili McCabe led the team with a first-place finish in a 6K time of 19:57.4.


Six Mountaineers competed at the Nuttycombe Invitational. Redshirt junior Katherine Dowie followed behind in 91st place and finished the 6k in a time of 21:13.0. She was followed by redshirt junior Mikaela Lucki, who placed 124th in a time of 21:27.9.

Additionally, fifth-year senior Sylvia Russell finished the 6K in 152nd place in a time of 21:39.4. She was followed by fifth-year senior Hayley Jackson who placed 153rd and finished in a time of 21:39.4.

Rounding out the Mountaineers in today’s race was sophomore Maria Kaylor placed 210th with a time of 22:15.1.  

WVU was one of 36 schools racing in the Nuttycombe Invitational, with a total of 267 runners. The squad placed 19th overall. 

 
Looking ahead, the Mountaineers begin their postseason in Stillwater, Oklahoma at the Big 12 Championships, on Friday, Oct. 29, at OSU Cross Country Course.

