Chandler-Semedo to come back for another year: “There is still unfinished business”

On Dec. 20, 2021, WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo seemingly ran out to Milan Puskar Stadium for the final time as he celebrated his Senior Day with his family — what fans didn’t know, however, was that he would come back for one more season in Morgantown in 2022.

Chandler-Semedo announced Saturday in a tweet that he will return for his senior season in the fall, noting that “there is still unfinished business.”

“I have been blessed to have a great career at West Virginia which has allowed me to be in position to play at the next level and pursue my dreams. I am extremely grateful for that,” he wrote. “However there is still unfinished business, with that being said I am returning to play my Senior year.”

Chandler-Semedo has contributed in all four of his seasons as a Mountaineer, but assumed a leading role in 2021 when he took the duties of mike linebacker. That helped him have the best season in his career, logging 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions. This number included 68 solo stops, which was tied for second-best in the Big 12.

For his career, he has made 254 tackles in 44 games.