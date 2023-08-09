MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore running back CJ Donaldson is one of the top running backs in the Big 12 Conference, and will start the season in the running for the top award for a college football ball carrier.

Donaldson has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. He is one of 75 running backs across the country, and one of 22 sophomore tailbacks, nominated for the award. Donaldson is joined by eight other Big 12 running backs on the preseason watch list.

Semifinalists for the award will be named in November.

As a true freshman last season, Donaldson rushed for 526 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry in seven games. His season was ultimately cut short due to an injury he suffered against TCU in late October.

Donaldson tallied at least 100 rushing yards in four games last season.

The sophomore ball carrier has landed on multiple preseason All-Big 12 lists. He recently discussed his improved eating habits and how he attacked his rehab process in the offseason.