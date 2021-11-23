Cleary named Mid-Atlantic Region Coach of the Year

Head coach of the West Virginia University cross country team Sean Cleary was named the Mid-Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year, the United States Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Tuesday.

“These awards are more a reflection on how well our team bought into the system and their desire to run in the big meets,” coach Sean Cleary said. “I am very happy for my entire staff, as this is very much an award that we all share with pride. Georgetown University had a wonderful year. To have been awarded this honor over their historic program is quite humbling.”

Cleary has coached the Mountaineers for 15 seasons, marking his sixth Coach of the Year award. Cleary and his staff led the Mountaineers to their 12th NCAA Championships in school history. It was the 9th time in his coaching career at the national meet.

Junior Ceili McCabe finished in third place at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Her finish was the highest individual finish in program history, and she earned All-American honors.

Cleary now has produced 13 out of the 16 West Virginia All-Americans for cross country. He led the team to a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championships, where McCabe was the team’s first-ever individual champion.

West Virginia took second place at the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, where McCabe finished first, and the team collected a program-high, five All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors.



