Coach Flynn heads into the PWCA Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn will officially be inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) Hall of Fame this weekend.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized by the PWCA,” Flynn said. “You don’t really coach for honors. You coach to help people out, but after working hard at something for a long time and achieving success, it all just takes care of itself.”

Flynn joins eight other members of the original 2020 class, along with the five newly chosen members of the 2021 class, for the 51st and 52nd induction ceremonies in PWCA history. The combined ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, with a hospitality hour, followed by the banquet meal at 1:30 p.m. with the induction of new members starting promptly at 2:45 pm.

Flynn enters his fourth season at the helm of WVU’s wrestling program. He led the Mountaineers to their first winning season since 2013-14 with a 7-3 record in the abbreviated 2021 campaign.

Prior to his appointment at West Virginia, Flynn spent 21 years turning the Edinboro into a dominant force across the NCAA Division I wrestling landscape (1997-2018). The program claimed a 223-95-5 record, 15 Eastern Wrestling League titles (EWL), including a stretch of eight consecutive titles from 2003-10, and 17 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament championships under his watch.

Two years especially stand out as the program reached its two highest finishes at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which included a fifth-place finish in 2013-14, followed by a third-place finish in 2014-15.

Edinboro’s all-time winningest coach closed that chapter of his career as a 14-time PSAC, seven-time EWL Coach of the Year, and an NWCA NCAA Division I Coach of the Year honor, while coaching three NCAA champions – Josh Koscheck (174 pounds – 2001), Gregor Gillespie (149 pounds – 2007), and Jarrod King (165 pounds – 2009), 150 NCAA qualifiers, 38 All-Americans, 64 EWL champions, and 97 PSAC champions.

Twenty-five years after arriving at Edinboro as former head coach Bruce Baumgartner’s assistant in 1992, Flynn was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in October of 2017.

The Annapolis, Maryland, native wrestled for Penn State from 1983-87, culminating in a 30-10-1 record as a senior. He won back-to-back EWL titles and placed seventh at the NCAA Championships en route to earning an All-American honor at 134 pounds. His efforts assisted the Nittany Lions to a 18-1-1 regular season and a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Overall, the former All-American registered a 105-32-2 career record, four Midland Championships, two EWL titles, two Mat Town USA titles, and a Espoir National freestyle runner-up finish in 1984.

His 105 wins currently place him in a tie for 29th on PSU’s all-time list in career victories.

Off the mat, Flynn graduated from PSU with a bachelor’s degree in business management in 1987. He earned his master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance three years later.

