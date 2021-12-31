Coming up this weekend: season finale of The Neal Brown Show, Big 12 edition of The Bob Huggins Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — We’re tying a bow on the 2021 WVU football season and looking ahead to conference play for WVU men’s basketball this weekend on The Neal Brown Show and The Bob Huggins Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Warren Baker are breaking down WVU’s performance in the desert against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and look ahead to Saturday’s clash in Austin for hoops against Texas.

On The Neal Brown Show, Anjelica and Ryan recap WVU football’s trip to the desert for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. The Mountaineers fell to Minnesota 18-6 in that bowl contest.

Even after that loss, head coach Neal Brown remains optimistic about the state of his program. Brown discusses how his team is close to taking an important step forward inside the Encova Insurance Coach’s Corner.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back for one final Wolf’s Den for 2021, brought to you by Little General Stores. The Wolfman will breakdown some positives from the bowl game against the Golden Gophers. He’ll also highlight West Virginia native Dante Stills’ career as a Mountaineer in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

We’re also previewing conference basketball action coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. WVU will enter the Lone Star State with a New Year’s Day clash with Texas. The two-game road trip in Texas has been cut short as WVU’s matchup with TCU has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the TCU program. Anjelica and Ryan will preview conference play and more coming up this weekend.

Tony Caridi and head coach Bob Huggins will look ahead to Saturday’s game against the Longhorns, who are now led by former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. The Bear will share the outlook for league play exclusively inside the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Basketball analyst Warren Baker also returns to the show to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers as they gear up for Big 12 play. He’ll bring you his insight on Huggins and company, as well as his keys to earning win No. 912 for Huggins in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show and The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

