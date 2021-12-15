Corbin Page, top recruit in West Virginia, signs with WVU football

Neal Brown lands the top recruit in the Mountain State for the second straight year

The Spring Valley pipeline is alive and well as WVU football welcomes Corbin Page.

The tight end out of Huntington is the highest-ranked prospect in the Mountain State for the 2022 class, and is one of the top recruits in Neal Brown’s 2022 batch of signees. This marks the second straight season in which Brown has landed the top recruit in the Mountain State, after earning the signature of Wyatt Milum, who happens to be a former high school teammate of Page’s at Spring Valley.

Although he will come to Morgantown to play offense, Page earned First Team All-State honors on the defensive side of the ball. He is a consensus three-star tight end, and ranks in the top-30 in his position nationally.

In fact, Page was the program’s first commit of the 2022 class, announcing his intention to join West Virginia on Dec. 26, 2020.

