MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Winning is something that comes naturally to Jasir Cox. If you look at his football past, that’s all you see.

As a senior in high school, Cox earned the Kansas Class 4A state championship as a safety for Bishop Miege. It was the school’s fourth straight title but Cox was only with the program for one year.

He then joined the North Dakota State program and the wins continued to pile up.

He contributed to three NCAA FCS National Championships in his four years as a Bison. The only year NDSU didn’t claim the title was in 2020 when its season ended in the national quarterfinals.

After winning the championship in 2021, Cox decided it was time for a time. It was time to take another step in his personal growth and show he can also win at the Power 5 level.

“I feel I’m able to make a big impact off the field with my teammates to show them a winner’s mentality. Being at North Dakota State and winning three national championships, it’s taught me to see the good things in football,” Cox said. “It’s humbling for most of the players to see I am a guy who has won three national championships and I can bring insights to everyone and show them how it is really done.”

Winning is winning. It doesn’t matter what level. But sometimes, losing can teach you just how valuable those wins are. Cox lost just three games during his NDSU career and that’s only fueled his winning mentality.

“You learn more when you lose,” Cox said. “You get the feeling of I don’t want to have this again, so winning is more of an expectation there.”

Winning wasn’t just an expectation but an important piece of the culture. Cox has seen those same values in his short time in Morgantown.

“We were prideful. We always said Bison Pride. It was a brotherhood knowing we played for people who played there probably 30 years ago. We would see them around the facilities. They were a big inspiration to us on why we play the game the way we do,” Cox said.

“I’ve seen that here with bringing in former coaches and former players. Seeing this game means more than us. It means more to the city and it means more to the school. Just playing for the guy next to do and the people around you was an inspiration for us and why we had a winning culture.”

The brotherhood Cox experienced at NDSU played a big role in the team’s success on the field. He’s hoping to share that same experience, and his championship mentality, with his teammates at WVU.

“We knew were going to grow as a football team. Having that bond off the field gives you a different drive as to why you need to win on the field because it gives people hope,” Cox said.