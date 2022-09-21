The Carey legacy lives on.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Craig Carey was named its women’s basketball interim head coach. He replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in IUP history. McConnell retired in July.

“I’m extremely excited and humbled to lead the IUP women’s basketball program,” Carey said. “Thank you to Todd Garzarelli and the administration for this opportunity. I also want to congratulate Coach Tom McConnell on his well-deserved retirement and for setting the precedent for IUP women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting straight to work to carry on the success of this program.”

Carey, a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, worked his father, Mike, for six years. He played one season for Bob Huggins in 2011-12 before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and working in several student positions within the WVU athletic department ranging from office duties to practice player.

In 2015, Carey earned his master’s degree and officially became a member of the WVU women’s basketball staff, working as a video coordinator. He was officially hired as an assistant coach in 2019.

“Craig comes from a great basketball family and has a vast knowledge of the game and recruiting,” said Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletics. “He comes to us highly recommended by several respected coaches, and we are excited to bring him aboard to run our women’s basketball program.”

Carey will be the Hawks’ coach for one season until the program’s head coach position is opened in the spring. IUP will hold a national search, and Carey will be considered for the job if he is interested.

The Hawks went 21-9 in 2021-22 and finished fourth in the PSAC West with a 15-7 record. They fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to California University of Pennsylvania.

“I expect to put a team together that plays fast-paced and is aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Carey said. “We want to bring physicality to the game with an exciting up-tempo style.”