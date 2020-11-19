Creighton pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Creighton’s Damien Jefferson (23) goes up for a shot against Villanova’s Cole Swider (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Creighton is the latest program to drop out of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after multiple positive COVID-19 tests have caused the Blue Jays to pause all team activities.

The Blue Jays are among several teams to opt out of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota event, after Duke, Ohio State, Dayton and Texas A&M.

“We are disappointed to have to withdraw from the Crossover Classic, but the safety and well-being of those surrounding our program needs to be the priority,” said Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen in a statement. “We continue to have confidence in the protocols set up by Sanford Health and those associated with the Crossover Classic, and do not want to jeopardize the health of those we would potentially come into contact with while in Sioux Falls.”

West Virginia is still slated to tip the event — and the college basketball season — off at the Crossover Classic against Northern Iowa. That contest tips off on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET.