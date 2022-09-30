Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon.

Daniels, who has thrown for 956 yards and seven touchdowns this season, is part of that group. The Mountaineer QB is also one of just three Big 12 quarterbacks in line for the award.

Through four games this season, Daniels has a passer rating of 139.1, and is completing 64.9 percent of his passes. He is averaging 7.1 yards per completion, and has thrown for at least 200 yards in three of West Virginia’s four games.

Daniels and the Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are in Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.