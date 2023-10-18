MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has named senior Danny Berlitz of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team the Big 12 Men’s Co-Swimmer of the Week following his performance against Penn State on Oct. 13.

Against the Nittany Lions, Berlitz won three individual events, including the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.17), the 200-yard breaststroke (2:01.37) and the 400-yard individual medley (3:57.75).

For the year, Berlitz has won seven individual events, winning four events at the West Virginia State Games on Oct. 6-7.

This is the first time Berlitz has earned a weekly conference award from the Big 12.

The West Virginia swimming and diving team returns to action on the road against Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.