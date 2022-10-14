MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dante Stills had one heck of a Thursday night against Baylor.

While his game-altering extra point block in the fourth quarter will dominate the highlight reels for WVU’s 43-40 victory, the Fairmont Senior alumnus made Mountaineer history later in the game when he logged his only tackle-for-loss in the contest.

That tackle-for-loss was No. 47.5 of his career, tying Stills with Grant Wiley for the most in program history.

The record continues a long tradition of the Stills family leaving their marks on WVU’s football program. Just two years prior, his older brother Darius was named the 12th consensus All-American in Mountaineer history after a monster 2020 season to conclude his WVU career.

The brothers followed in the footsteps of their father, Gary, who played three seasons for the Mountaineers from 1996-1998. The elder Stills was a menace in his own right as a linebacker, posting two double-digit sack seasons in his career. His 1997 campaign, in which he recorded 12 sacks, ranks tied for fourth in program history.

Gary finished his career with 26 sacks, the third-most in WVU history. At 21.5 career sacks, Dante is not far behind his father and currently ranks seventh all-time. Darius recorded 11.5 sacks in his career.