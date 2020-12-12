Darius Stills declares for 2021 NFL Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The career of one of West Virginia’s most prolific homegrown Mountaineers is nearing its end.

Senior defensive lineman Darius Stills announced Saturday that he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft and will not take advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility forgiveness ruling.

“Even though the NCAA has granted everyone a free year of eligibility, I would like to announce that I will not be taking that extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Stills said in a social media post. “I will be finishing my career here at West Virginia with the bowl game.”

Thank You West Virginia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBbn1oD2Fb — Darius C. Stills (@DariusStills56) December 12, 2020

Stills began the 2020 season as the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 22 total tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in nine games played.

The former Fairmont Senior Polar Bear was also named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week after he logged 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the double overtime win vs. Baylor.